Sonu Sood On Reprising Altaf Raja's Tum To Thehre Pardesi With Farah Khan: It's Just A Fun Project

After Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Happy New Year, actor Sonu Sood and director Farah Khan are reuniting once again, but this time for a music video. The duo are teaming up for the reprised version of Altaf Raja's 90s hit song 'Tum To There Pardesi'. The music video helmed by Farah, will have lyrics crooned by Tony Kakkar and Raja.

The shooting for this song has already commenced in Chandigarh. Farah took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself striking a pose with Sonu on a tractor. The choreographer-director captioned the click as, "All things Punjabi.. Chandigarh, tractors & @sonu_sood ❤️ shooting with u my friend is always such fun.. @desimusicfactory."

In a chat with Spotboye, Sonu opened up on his equation with Farah and said, "I was directed by her in Happy New Year and I remember how much fun that was. Now we are in Punjab shooting a song. And we are having just as much fun this time."

The Simmba actor revealed that he will be seen essaying the role of a farmer-turned-cop in the music video.

"I play a farmer in a village of Punjab who turns out to be a cop. So there's humour and action. And there is also a cute love story tucked away in the song. With Farah around to direct it is always fun. So I am looking forward to the shooting every day," Sonu shared details about his role in the song.

The actor further said that the recreated version is just a fun project and not meant to be taken seriously. Sonu was quoted as saying, "It is just a fun project, not to be taken seriously."

Since the past one year, Sonu Sood is being hailed for philanthrophic activities and heroic efforts to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor even penned down all his experiences in a memoir titled 'I Am No Messiah'.