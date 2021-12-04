Sonu Sood Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Wife Sonali: Thank You For Being A Pillar Of Strength

Sonu Sood on Saturday took to his Instagram account and penned the sweetest birthday wish for his wife Sonali Sood. The actor turned it into a special appreciation post and thanked his wife for supporting him all through all the years.

Sonu treated fans to an adorable picture of him with his wife Sonali with the birthday post. In the picture, Sood is seen posing for the camera alongside his wife. While the actor wore a blue blazer, Sonali looked elegant in a black and white jumpsuit.

Marking Sonali's birthday, Sood wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day Janu..Thank you for completing my life. Thank you for being a pillar of strength, my bestest friend, a listener, an inspiration. Love you loads.....always @sonalisood04."

Fans and industry friends quickly took to the comments section to wish the star wife on her birthday. The post saw over six lakh likes including Actress Mahhi Vij who dropped a happy birthday message for Sonali. Sonali rarely makes appearances on the actor's account and her own account on the photo-sharing app is private.

Meanwhile, son Eshaan Sood has shared a birthday wish for mommy dearest. In the Instagram story, Sonali Sood can be seen sitting on a wooden bench in an all-black ensemble. Eshaan's message read, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful mom ever. I love you so much, mumma."

For the unversed, Sonu Sood and Sonali Sood exchanged wedding vows on September 25, 1996. The couple have two sons, Ishant and Ayaan Sood. On the work front, Sonu will be next seen in the upcoming movie Prithviraj co-starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar.