Sonu Sood Shares Picture With Fan Who Walked Barefoot From Hyderabad To Mumbai To Meet Him

Sonu Sood recently took to his social media handle to praise one of his fans by the name of Venkatesh who walked all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai while being barefooted to meet the actor. Sonu shared a lovely picture with him. However, the actor also had an important message for his fans on the post.

Talking about the same, Sonu can be seen standing beside his fan in the picture. The actor's fan could be seen holding a placard with Sonu's picture in it. The words, 'The Real Hero Sonu Sood, Hyd To Mumbai' can be seen written on it. The Happy New Year actor looks dapper in a military printed t-shirt that he has paired up with green pants. Take a look at the same.

The Jodha Akbar actor then captioned the same stating, "Venkatesh, this boy walked barefoot all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him to come here. He is truly inspiring and has immensely humbled me." However, Sonu also added that he does not want to encourage any of his fans to take the trouble to do the same for him.

Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress Ridhima Pandit commented on the same stating, "Sonu=Superhero." Former actress and model Pooja Batra also commented stating, "So proud of you Sonu." Apart from that, many fans of the Simmba actor reacted to the post by leaving some red heart emojis.

This is not the first time that the fans of the actor have gone out of their way to showcase their love for him. Ever since his philanthropic efforts that began from the onset of the COVID-19 first wave last year and are continuing extensively during the second wave, his fans have gone to great lengths to show their love and respect for him. Recently, fans from the Kurnool and Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, poured milk on Sonu's picture as a token of appreciation for his humanitarian work after he had set up an oxygen plant in the city.

The actor had reacted to the same stating that even though he is humbled by their gesture, they should save the milk for the needy. One of the female fans of Sonu Sood had also tried to touch his feet recently. The actor had stopped her from doing so.