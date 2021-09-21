Sonu Sood Reacts To Allegations Of Tax Evasion Worth Over Rs 20 Crore; 'I Am A Law Abiding Citizen'

Sonu Sood is lately in news for the tax raids at his Mumbai residence, offices and properties. Earlier this month, the I-T department had conducted surveys there for four days in a row and accused the actor of tax evasion and illegal funding. In his latest interview with a leading tabloid, the Simmba actor has refuted these claims.

Sonu told Hindustan Times, "It was coming, everyone knew that. I always believe that when you try to do something which is different, you are bound to face difficulties. In fact, many percentages of my endorsements' fees, I ask them to donate to my foundation so it can be stronger. The total is not what someone has given to us, a lot of it is my remuneration."

Sonu Sood Breaks His Silence Amid Tax Evasion Allegations; 'You Don't Always Have To Tell Your Side Of Story'

Reacting to allegations of evading tax worth over Rs 20 crore, Sood called himself a law-abiding citizen and was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "I have given all agreements and papers to the officials. We are not supposed to talk about that since the process is still under investigation. But, whatever the officials needed, we have given them all. And in future too, whatever documents they need, I will provide. I totally respect the system of our country, I am a law abiding citizen and I will make sure anything that' required from me, is provided even in the middle of the night.

There were reports that Central Board of Direct Taxes had alleged that the actor had violated the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad for helping those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Sonu denied the allegations and clarified that his foundation does not come under FCRA as it's yet to complete three years. He further said that he didn't collect a single penny from abroad into his foundation.

"Sood Charity foundation does not come under FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act). It takes three years for that. I can't even get a single penny from anywhere abroad into my foundation; there is not even a single rupee. That fund is still lying there with the crowdfunding platform. Violation happens when fund comes to India, and that hasn't happened. So if someone needs help, we get all papers from the hospital, scrutinise them, send it to that platform and ask them to send that amount. That money goes directly from the platform to the hospital, or education. Where is the violation? I have not taken a single penny," the actor was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Sonu Sood Tax Evasion Probe: Netizens Extend Support To The Actor

The I-T department had said that Sonu's charity foundation which was set up last year had collected donations of over Rs 18 crore, but only Rs 1.9 crore has been spent on relief work.

Sonu defended himself against these claims and told the daily, "It was not lying unused; we use it every single day. The money is transferred to hospitals and educational institutes, and we use it for saving lives. It has been just four to five months we started collecting. If I was using the money the way I am getting cases, it won't take even 18 hours to finish that money. (Whenever we get a case), we scrutinise, and make sure it goes to a genuine needy person."

He continued, "A blind girl who donated ₹15,000 from the pension she gets, those 18 crores have that amount, same for what comes from the piggy banks of kids. I had to make sure every single penny was used wisely, and goes to the right person. Every foundation takes time. I have been trying to make a hospital, and met ministers in Telangana and other states, spoke to top hospitals across the country. My dreams are bigger so that even if Sonu Sood is not there, we exist and the help continues. People say I haven't spent the money, but I have not wasted it either."

Further, it was reported that the I-T department had detected suspicious transaction of Rs 175 crore between an infrastructure company and a company partnered by Sood.

The actor clarified that he has nothing to do with their business and denied knowing anything about them.

"I have noting to do with their business, it is one of the biggest infra companies in the country, I don't know anything about them. I have no connection, their work is separate, and so is mine. When you release both statements as one, most of the people won't understand," he told the tabloid.

Last year, Sonu Sood was in the limelight for his philanthropic work during the COVID-19 pandemic.