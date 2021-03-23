Sonu Sood Reacts To His Face Painted On An Aircraft To Honour Him, Hopes His Late Parents Are Watching

Sonu Sood became a Messiah for people since the beginning of the lockdown. The actor through Ghar Bhejo campaign sent many migrants home and also brought back stranded Indian students overseas back to India. Over the course of one year, he started many other humanitarian services and has provided help to many for their medical and educational needs.

The actor who has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), was honoured by an airline company. An aeroplane has been painted with a message praising Sonu Sood for his philanthropic work. The message reads, "A Salute to Saviour Sonu Sood'.

Sharing photos of the airline, Sonu Sood wrote on Twitter, "Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more. @flyspicejet." Take a look at the tweet,

Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket.

Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more. @flyspicejet pic.twitter.com/MYipwwYReG — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 20, 2021

The actor also reacted to the gesture, as he told Bollywood Hungama, "It's phenomenal...the whole experience of seeing myself painted on an aircraft...I've never seen anything like this. I hope I've done something to deserve this. The love and respect I'm getting cannot be equalled by my work. Lots of duas prayers and best wishes are working. Otherwise so many other people try to help the needy. They don't get the love I'm getting."

Recalling travelling from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket (as mentioned in the tweet) he said that a man had told him that 'Mumbai is not an easy city to live in.' However, he told the man that he was moving to the big city with his parent's blessing and believes that it was their love and prayers that made him successful.

Sonu also said that he misses his parents the most and hopes that they "are watching this." He said he wants them to know that his success is because to them, who are his guiding angels. "I wish they were here to see their son's face on that aircraft," he added.

