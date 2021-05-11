Sonu Sood Has This Reaction To Rakhi Sawant Wishing To See Him As The Prime Minister Of India

Sonu Sood has been hailed as a 'messiah' for innumerable people ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. While the actor worked hard to provide transportation and food to the migrants in the first wave of the pandemic, now he has been tirelessly working towards providing the basic COVID-19 resources like oxygen concentrators, medicines, plasma, Remdesivir injections and hospital beds for those who are worst affected by the pandemic. Earlier actress Rakhi Sawant had said that Sonu should go on to become the Prime Minister of India for his selfless efforts towards COVID-19 relief. Sonu recently reacted to the same.

The Simmba actor was recently spotted by the paparazzi below his apartment. He had arranged for some summer juice for the photographers. During the same, one of the photographers asked the actor about Rakhi's wish to see him as the next Prime Minister of India. To this, Sonu was quick to reveal that he is better of as a common man. He was also suggested by one of the paparazzi that he should try his hand in politics but the actor said that some of his brothers are already doing that and he is not required to do the same. Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, Sonu has been helping and adhering to several requests of people for COVID-19 resources. The Happy New Year actor recently also helped former cricketer Suresh Raina. Suresh had tweeted out a post asking for an oxygen cylinder for his 65-year-old COVID-19 positive aunt in Meerut. To this, Sonu was quick to ask for some further details of his aunt so that he could provide help on time. The Jodha Akbar actor managed to help the former cricketer to which the latter thanked him stating, "Sonu Paji thank you so much for all the help. Big help! Stay blessed."

Sonu Sood had recently also shared a video wherein he had requested the government along with some organisations to formulate a rule that will make the education of children who lost both their parents to COVID-19 free. His video also found support with actor Priyanka Chopra. Earlier, the actor had also mourned the demise of a young girl who was critically ill after testing positive for COVID-19 and the actor had gotten her airlifted from Nagpur to Hyderabad for her treatment.