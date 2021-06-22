Sonu Sood Reacts To A Twitter User's Request Whose Girlfriend Is Demanding For An I-Phone

It is not a hidden fact that actor Sonu Sood has been actively responding to many requests on his social media handle from fans in need of the COVID-19 resources like hospital beds, Remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and medicines. However, recently the actor received a rather unusual request from a fan. Not only this, but the fan also stated that his girlfriend is demanding an I-phone.

Talking about the same, the fan tweeted to Sonu Sood saying that his girlfriend wants an I-phone from him and if anything can be done about her. To this, the Happy New Year actor had the most epic reply. Sonu replied to the Twitter user in Hindi saying that he does not know about his girlfriend but that if he ends up giving her an I-phone, he will have nothing left with him. Take a look at his tweet.

उसका तो पता नहीं,

अगर iphone दिया तो पर तेरा कुछ नहीं रहेगा😂 https://t.co/t99rnT8z22 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 22, 2021

Sonu's hilarious answer to the fan also left the other netizens. Reportedly, the actor has earlier been flooded with such prank-like requests for people. These people have asked the actor for help regarding purchasing a car, taking a fancy vacation trip or even for a better internet speed.

Earlier, the Dabangg actor had also shared a funny video of his milkman who could be seen saying that he is unable to respond to the incessant pleas of help from people for COVID-19 resources. Sonu Sood had given a separate number to his milkman through which people are being able to reach him with their need for the COVID-19 resources. The video had the actor in conversation with his milkman who is seen revealing that is not able to handle the continuous phone calls from people at odd hours.

The Simmba actor's milkman by the name of Guddu says that he is receiving calls early morning or late at night. He further adds that he is often weary to get calls at 6 am, 4 am or 1 am from people who wish to reach out to Sonu with their pleas. Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood had recently set up oxygen plants in districts like Kurnool and Nellore in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The plants will be operational from this month. The actor aims to install more such plants in other states across the country.