Sonu Sood Sells Bread And Eggs Atop A Bicycle, Urges People To Support Small Business

Sonu Sood recently took to his social media handle to share a rather quirky video. He could be seen riding a bicycle while selling eggs and bread. However, the actor also had an important message behind the same.

Talking about the video, the Happy New Year actor could be seen saying in Hindi that, "Who says that malls are closed? Here is the most hard-working supermarket here." He then goes on to list down the commodities that he is selling atop his bicycle along with their price. Sonu Sood says that his shop has bread, eggs, pav, chips and biscuits.

The actor then urges people to buy some of these things from him. Sonu then cycles away from the spot saying that he has to go for delivery in other places too and that there is an extra charge for that. Take a look at the video.

The actor captioned the same stating, "Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs #supermarket #supportsmallbusiness." He indirectly urged his fans to support small businesses through this video amidst the pandemic. Meanwhile, Sonu Sood's humanitarian efforts for those battling with COVID-19 have been winning him several laurels. From providing people with COVID-19 resources like hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines, Remdesivir injections and plasmas to spreading awareness around the vaccination, the Simmba actor has been doing it all. Earlier he has also opened up on staying in touch with children who have lost one or both their parents to the virus.

In an earlier chat with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu Sood said that he is fully aware of the condition of those children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. The actor further added that he is also in touch and is aware of families who have lost their main earning members to the virus. The Dabangg actor spoke about requesting the government to make the education of the COVID-19 orphans free and to provide regular pension to the families who have lost their main earning member.

Sonu had stated in the interview, "11-12 states have already announced free education for kids and some pension. But I think much more needs to be done in this matter. Efforts to help Covid orphans need to be more consolidated. We need to find a more permanent financial solution to the crisis. Compensation and pension should go not only to children in government schools but also in private schools. Orphaned children are equally vulnerable in every situation. Why look at only children in government schools."