Sonu Sood Shares Glimpse Of Continuous Notifications On His Phone Of People Asking For Help

Sonu Sood has been hailed as a real-life hero since the onset of the pandemic and rightly so. The actor has left no stone unturned to provide the basic COVID-19 resources like oxygen cylinders, medicines, vaccines and other services to the people. He had also taken up full responsibility for providing suitable transportation and food to the migrants last year. Sonu recently took to his social media handle to share the continuous notifications arriving on his phone from people asking him for help.

Talking about the same, Sonu shared a video wherein one can see people continuously sending him messages, asking him for help. The Happy New Year actor captioned the same stating that this is the speed at which he receives the requests for help across the country. He added that he is trying his best to reach out to everyone. The actor urged his fans and followers to come forward and help him as he needs more helping hands to accomplish the same. Lastly, Sonu asked everyone to do their best according to their capabilities. Take a look at his post.

For the unversed, Sonu has also opened a channel called India Fights With Covid on the Telegram app. The app helps the actor to find hospitals, medicines, oxygen and other COVID-19 resources. He has also been spreading awareness on the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccination.

Also Read: Sonu Sood On His Efforts To Fight Against COVID-19: People From All Over The Country Are Struggling

Recently the Simmba actor opened up about his efforts amidst the COVID-19 second wave. Speaking to Spotboye about the same, the actor said, "I know that people from all over the country are struggling to try to find the right channels to source their needs. We are instrumental in bringing the needy together with those willing to provide help."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Urges Sonu Sood To Encourage People To Take India Made Vaccine

The actor further added that he needs many more celebrities and influencers to come forward and help him on his mission. The actor said "We verify the source offering help before putting it out there. If someone from Patna or Bhatinda calls for a hospital bed or a ventilator we immediately connect them to the right source for what is needed. It is a very authentic highly professional platform. In fact, we need many many more celebrities and influencers to come forward to offer help. The best part of helping the needy is that the more you do it the more there is to do."