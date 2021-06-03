Sonu Sood On Joining Politics: I Am An Actor And That's All I Love To Do

It is not a hidden fact that Sonu Sood has been leaving no stone unturned to help innumerable people amidst the pandemic. While the actor had taken the responsibility for the transportation and food for the migrants of the country during the first wave, he has been actively providing the basic COVID-19 resources like oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma, medicines and many more for those battling the COVID-19 second wave. Amidst his philanthropic efforts, many people suggested that the actor should run for politics owing to his selfless efforts for the people. Some even stated that Sonu deserves to be the next Prime Minister of the country. The actor recently spoke about whether he sees himself joining politics in the future.

Talking to BollywoodLife about the same, the Happy New Year actor revealed that he has always maintained that he is an actor and that he loves to do this as a profession. He further said that he does not have any wish to enter politics as of now and he stressed that when it comes to helping people, people can do that from anywhere. The Simmba actor said that he is trying to help people in his own little way and that there people who may prefer to help people differently.

Apart from this, he also revealed how his initiative to help people amidst the pandemic came through. Sonu Sood revealed that he was extremely shocked by the graphics of people walking from the metros to their hometown. The Dabangg actor said that this led him to do something to help them and since then his team had started helping these migrants to return home.

Recently Sonu Sood also spoke about the plight of the COVID-19 orphans. He said that he is in touch and is aware of children who have lost their parents and families who have lost their main earning members to the virus. Sonu further spoke about requesting the government to make the education of the COVID-19 orphans free and to provide regular pension to the families who have lost their main earning member.