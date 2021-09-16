Sonu Sood Tax Evasion Probe: Netizens Extend Support To The Actor

Actor Sonu Sood is back in news after the Income Tax Department surveyed at least six of his properties in Mumbai and Lucknow. As per a report in PTI, the visit of the I-T officials, which was not termed as raid, was in connection with an alleged tax evasion probe in connection with the actor's deal with a Lucknow-based real estate agency.

The report further stated the IT department was looking into a land deal between Sonu's firm and the real estate company.

Sonu Sood Appointed As Brand Ambassador For Delhi Government's 'Desh Ke Mentor' Programme

This I-T survey came soon after the actor was chosen to be the brand ambassador of Delhi government's mentorship programme for school students. Sonu had also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Asif Bhamla denied that the raids were linked to Sonu's meeting with Kejriwal and was quoted as saying by Scroll, "There is no relation to that. Any personality can meet anyone. It is just a search, not a raid. It's on a tipoff."

Sonu Sood Condemns Wastage Of Milk In His Honour; Requests Fans To 'Save For Needy'

Meanwhile as soon as the news of this survey broke on social media, fans extended their support to the actor. Here are some of the tweets.

Sonu Sood is not only hero of Punjab's Moga but real hero of entire India...Helped so many needy people ..#IndiaWithSonuSood pic.twitter.com/4evVLAryn5 — I SUPPORT FARMERS.. (@mmmmmmmm1111_) September 15, 2021

Real hero of india @SonuSood sir

God for poor ,destitute nd orphans

Love u sir nd always stand with u sir pic.twitter.com/O38ms5H2oV — शिवराज मीना बीजलपुर (#Isupportfarmers) (@Shivrajmeena123) September 15, 2021

Irrespective of any political party, I am a supporter of good people who want to do something for the society. #SonuSood#IndiaWithSonuSood — 𝔽𝕦𝕣𝕜𝕒𝕟 𝔸𝕝𝕚 𝕄𝕚𝕣𝕫𝕒 (@FurkanAliMirza1) September 15, 2021

(All tweets are unedited)

Sonu Sood rose to fame as a 'messiah' during the COVID-19 pandemic for his relentless humanitarian work. The actor helped thousands in need by providing them with transport, medical facilities and ration during the pandemic. From helping migrant labourers to reach back their hometowns to arranging beds in hospitals for COVID-19 patients, the actor went out of his way to lend support to those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.