Sonu Sood Tests Negative For COVID-19; Posts Masked Up Picture To Share The News

Actor-producer Sonu Sood recently took to social media to inform fans that he has recovered from COVID-19. The Bollywood star revealed that he has tested negative for the virus.

Sonu shared a picture of himself in a blue tee and a white mask and captioned it as, "Tested: COVID-19 Negative."

Fans breathed a sigh of relief after Sonu shared the news of his recovery from COVID-19. An Instagram user wrote, "God always helps those who helps Poor's🙌🙌🔥🙌." "Good news," read another comment. Actress Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Besttttt news 💯💯💯."

Last week, Sonu Sood had shared a statement on his Instagram page after testing positive for COVID-19. His post read, "Covid - positive. Mood and spirit - super positive. Hi every, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I am always there for you all."

Earlier, while recovering from the virus, the Dabangg actor had urged his fans to help as many COVID-19 patients as possible. Meanwhile, Sonu was recently appointed as the brand ambassador for Punjab's anti-Coronavirus vaccination programme.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had made the announcement on his Twitter handle with a tweet that read, "Happy to share that actor & philanthropist @SonuSood will be the Brand Ambassador of our #Covid19 vaccination drive. I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach out to, and protect, every Punjabi, and appeal to all to get vaccinated at the earliest."

Sonu too, had expressed his happiness and excitement about this news with a statement that read, "I feel blessed to be playing any part in this huge campaign of the Punjab government to protect the lives of the people of my home state."

Sonu Sood is being hailed as a messiah throughout the country for being one of the frontrunners when it comes to lending a helping hand with his philanthropy work amid the COVID-19 crisis.