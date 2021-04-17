Sonu Sood Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says He Now Has 'Ample Time To Solve Your Problems'

Sonu Sood who has been helping people since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his Twitter account and assured fans that he is well. On a lighter note, he added that after being home quarantined, he now has "ample time to solve your problems".

Sonu Sood after testing positive for the virus shared a statement on Twitter on Saturday (April 17). He wrote, "COVID-Positive, Mood & Spirit-Super Positive. Hi Everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID 19. As a part of the precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care.. But Don't Worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I'm always there for you all- Sonu Sood."

Earlier this week, the actor also opened up about the surging COVID-19 cases across the country. Sony had shared on Twitter that he is feeling helpless as he hasn't been able to help people as more cases are registered. Sonu Sood urged people to wear masks and be safe. He shared that he hasn't been able to keep his phone down as thousands of people have been asking for his help.

Since morning I haven't kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and still not able to provide to many of them, I feel so helpless.The situation is scary, pls stay at home ,wear mask and prevent yourself from infection.🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 16, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, he shared that alone he can only do so much. He asked his fans to extend as much help as possible and save lives together. His tweet added, "It's time not to blame anyone but to come forward for a needy who needs your help. Try to provide medical needs to the ones who don't have an access. LET'S SAVE LIVES TOGETHER. Always there for u."

On the work front, Sonu will soon be seen in the Telugu film Acharya and the Akshay Kumar-starrer historical drama Prithviraj. Earlier, he told IANS that he has wrapped up the film's shoot but the makers are waiting for the pandemic to be over before confirming the release date.

