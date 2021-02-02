Sonu Sood To Organise Residential Accommodation For Elderly People Mistreated In Viral Video From MP

Actor Sonu Sood is all set to organise residential accommodation for a group of elderly people who were seen mistreated in a viral video on social media recently. The video showed local municipal corporation employees mistreating elderly people as they were packed in a bus and dumped at the outskirts of Indore, on the Indore-Dewas highway.

The video spurred an uproar on social media and netizens expressed their anger against the municipal corporation employees. Now, Sonu Sood is extending a helping hand and has urged Indore residents to join him and provide a safe space for the elderly. He also hoped this serves as a lesson to people who abandon their parents.

In a video message, Sood said, "Yesterday, I had come across this piece of news where the elderly were ostracised from the city and dumped in the outskirts. I would like to urge my brothers and sisters from Indore to come together and work towards providing a roof over their heads. I want to give them their rights back. I would also like to distribute food and drinking water to them. All this will be difficult to achieve without your help."

Asking the Indore residents to set an example he added, "This should be a lesson to all the children out there who have left their aged parents. They should hold them close and take care of them. Dear citizens of Indore, let us come together and set an example so that the elderly are never left to feel lonely and helpless."

According to reports, Sonu has also offered to build houses and arrange for food, water and other essential supplies for the affected elderly in the region. The Bollywood actor emerged as a messiah during the lockdown period and has continued his philanthropic work since early 2020.

