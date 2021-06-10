Sonu Sood's Latest Initiative Includes Setting Up 18 Oxygen Plants Across India

After setting up oxygen plants in the districts of Nellore and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, Sonu Sood will now take up the initiative to set up 18 oxygen cylinders across other states in India. The actor is aiming to set up these plants in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana. These plants will start functioning from the month of July and will cater to around 5,500 beds.

According to a news report in Hindustan Times, the Happy New Year actor revealed in his statement saying, "In the last few months we have seen that the biggest problem that we all have faced is oxygen and the unavailability of it. My team and I thought about what we should do to eradicate this oxygen problem from its roots. So, we decided that we should set up entire oxygen plants in as many places as possible."

Sonu Sood To Get Oxygen Plants Installed In Kurnool And Nellore, Says Time To Support Rural India

Sonu assured that these oxygen plants will strive to fill in the scarcity of oxygen for the deprived section of the population. The Simmba actor added, "These oxygen plants would be installed mostly in hospitals where the poor people are given free treatment. With these oxygen plants being installed our aim is to ensure that not a single person in the country should die of the unavailability of a basic necessity like oxygen. Let's all come together and give a hand to the needy in these striving times."

Sonu Sood To Bring Oxygen Plants From France To Curb The COVID-19 Pandemic In India

Furthermore, Sonu Sood also spoke about the COVID-19 third wave that people have been speculating may arrive by the end of this year. The actor said that the availability of these oxygen plants will be a good solution to the oxygen deprivation amidst some people and that one should not wait for the third wave to be well-equipped when it comes to oxygen supply. He said, "This will solve the problem of oxygen forever. We now have 750 odd oxygen concentrators which we are giving out, and they're all for domestic usage. But the oxygen plants will keep giving oxygen for years to come. There wouldn't be a shortage of oxygen in these areas ever again. Why wait for a 3rd or a 4th wave or even a pandemic. These villages will get a complete flow of oxygen forever."