Sonu Sood Warns Netizens Against Fake Loans Given Under His Foundation Name, Files Case In UP & Mumbai

Sonu Sood, who has won hearts with his selfless acts since the pandemic began in 2020, warned his fans that fake loans are being given under his foundation name. The actor urged netizens to beware of the fraudulent papers and phone numbers.

According to Sonu Sood's tweet on March 5, the fraudster has been asking for a legal fee of Rs. 3500 under the pretence of providing loans. The actor revealed that the person is not associated with his foundation and that they do not provide loans. According to a recent report, Sonu is all set to file a case against the fraudster with Mumbai Police and has already filed a complaint with the UP Police.

Sharing a picture of some paperwork, he wrote, "'Sood Charity Foundation' does not provide any kind of loans. Please BEWARE of these scams and frauds. One such fake number is +91 90072 24111 . Thank you!"

‘Sood Charity Foundation’ does not provide any kind of loans. Please BEWARE of these scams and frauds. One such fake number is +91 90072 24111 . Thank you! pic.twitter.com/j3lzDT7irX — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 4, 2021

Notably, Sood recently announced the opening of India's biggest blood bank. He shared the exciting news on Instagram and said, "Everyday 12,000 people in India die due to the sheer lack of donated blood. Your 20 minutes can save someone's life. You don't have to be a doctor to save lives. Donate blood. Sonu for you. India's Biggest blood bank. Coming soon."

He added, "Let's save lives. Your own blood bank, coming soon."

Apart from his philanthropic work, Sonu Sood will soon be returning to the big screen. The actor who has assured fans that he won't be taking on any negative roles will be seen in a film titled Kisaan. He reportedly has also been roped in for Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj. The period drama also stars Manushi Chillar and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles.

