Sonu Sood To Bring Oxygen Plants From France To Curb The COVID-19 Pandemic In India

It is not a hidden fact that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is being hailed as a true blue 'hero' amidst the pandemic situation in India. The actor had arranged transportation and food for the migrants in the country during the first wave of the pandemic. Now, ever since the onset of the second wave, the actor has been toiling hard to arrange oxygen cylinders, oxygen plants, Remdesivir injections, medicines, plasma, hospital beds, COVID-19 centres and many other resources for those worst affected by the pandemic. Sonu has now taken up the responsibility to bring oxygen plants to India from France. The actor is planning to install them in the states worst affected by the pandemic in the country.

According to a news report on India.com, Sonu revealed in a statement saying, "We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19. Time is the biggest challenge for us at the moment and we are working our best to make sure everything comes in time and we don't lose more lives." The news report also stated that the first plant has already been ordered and it will be delivered in India within a span of 10 to 12 days.

The Happy New Year actor's fans have been lauding him for this decision ever since the news of the same has come out. Sonu recently also reacted to some people including actor Rakhi Sawant wanting him to be the next Prime Minister of India. The actor who was interacting with the paparazzi was asked the same to which Sonu had the most beautiful reply. The Jodha Akbar actor replied that he is better of as a common man and does not wish to be the PM. He also stated that he has no interest to join politics.

The actor recently also released a video wherein he posed a much-needed request. Sonu Sood appealed to the government to make a rule of free education for the children who have lost both their parents to COVID-19. His video found support with actor Priyanka Chopra.