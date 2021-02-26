Sooraj Pancholi On Being Under Constant Scrutiny Post Jiah Khan's Death: I Am Over It Now

Before Sooraj Pancholi's debut film Hero hit the marquee, the young actor had grabbed headlines for getting embroiled in his alleged actress-girlfriend Jiah Khan's death case in 2013. He was charged with a case of abetment to Jiah's suicide. Sooraj had denied his involvement in her death and blamed the media for portraying him wrongfully without knowing the truth.

A few years ago, Sooraj had finally broken his silence on Jiah's death and offered his version of the story while speaking with a few media outlets. Now, in a recent interaction with Spotboye, the actor who has been under constant scrutiny post Jiah's death, has said that he is over that controversy now.

The Satellite Shankar actor was quoted as saying, "I am over that now. In fact I laugh at those making a desperate effort to keep that controversy alive. I have far better things happening in my life,"

Sooraj is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Time To Dance, which marks the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.

Speaking about the film, the actor told the entertainment portal, "It's my first full-fledged dance film. Both my co-star Isabelle Kaif and I had so much fun dancing. It's all done in the Latin style. So all the dancing is collaborative. I must say Isabelle is a fabulous dancer. As for me. I think I dance well too. I've always been good at hip-hop. The Latin dancing was new to me."

He further continued, "We completed it before COVID-19 and the lockdown. It's coming out only now. But the best part is, it's being released in both theatres and a some days later on Netflix.We all know people are not going to theatres. So I'm very excited about millions of viewers seeing Time To Dance on Netflix."

Sooraj also opened up about his co-star Isabelle and said, "We were friends from long before we started shooting. We spent a lot of time rehearsing our dance steps. She is an absolutely hassle-free co-star, great fun to be with. I enjoyed the experience shooting the film with her. I hope it is a success for her sake as well as for mine."

Sooraj will soon start working on his next film titled Hawa Singh in which he will be essaying the role of a Haryanvi boxer.

