Sooraj Pancholi On Jiah Khan's Death Case: I Don't Know How I Survived The Last Eight Years

Last week, the sessions court which was conducting a trial against Sooraj Pancholi on charges of alleged abetment to suicide in Bollywood actress Jiah Khan's death case, passed an order stating that the trial should be transferred to a special CBI court. The trial in Jiah's death case had began in March 2019.

After Sooraj's mother and actress Zarina Wahab expressed her relief over the court's decision, the Hero actor too, opened up on the new development in the case while speaking with a leading tabloid.

Sooraj told Bombay Times that the case should have been in the special CBI Court from the beginning. He said that he should be penalised if the court finds him guilty, adding that if doesn't then he should be set free from all the charges.

Sooraj Pancholi On Being Under Constant Scrutiny Post Jiah Khan's Death: I Am Over It Now

He was quoted as saying, "I am a little satisfied with this because my case should have been in the special CBI Court from the beginning. Now that the matter is in the CBI Court, I am hopeful that we will see closure to this. If the court finds me guilty, I should be penalised, but if it doesn't, I deserve to be set free from these charges."

The actor said that the past few years have been difficult for him and that people and industry's perception of him was ruined years ago.

Jiah Khan's Death Case: Sooraj Pancholi's Mom Zarina Wahab Says Her Son Has Suffered Through This Period

Speaking about how his life has been under the scrutiny ever since he got embroiled in this case, Sooraj said, "This period has been tough for me. I trust that there will be light at the end of this tunnel. It has been tough on me because the industry and everything around it works on perception and the perception about me has not been what I would have liked it to be. It was ruined years ago. I don't know how I survived the last eight years; my family's support has seen me through it all. I have tried forgetting the experiences I have had through these years."

He further added, "My aim is to look ahead and move forward. My family is hopeful that the CBI Court will at least be expeditious with the case."

Jiah Khan was found dead in her home on June 3, 2013. Her then-beau Sooraj Pancholi was arrested on 10 June, 2013 and granted bail in July. He is facing trial under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) under the Indian Penal Code.