Sooraj Pancholi's Trial In Jiah Khan's Case Gets Moved To CBI Court

In the case of the late actress Jiah Khan's demise, actor Sooraj Pancholi had allegedly been the main accused. His trial has now been going for a long time in the Sessions Court. However, now Sooraj's trial has been moved to the CBI court today (July 30) afternoon. The trial which had begun in the first half of 2019 will now gain momentum and is expected to proceed further.

A news report in The Times Of India quoted Sooraj Pancholi's lawyer Advocate Prashant Patil be saying, "The order granted by the Hon'ble Sessions Court to transfer the said case to Special CBI Court is a welcome move for my client, Sooraj Pancholi. We have been moving applications since the beginning of the trial to expedite the case and decide the matter on its merits within six months. Our applications were allowed. Even then, the trial proceedings were delayed. We then moved a Writ Petition before the Hon'ble Bombay High Court for expediting the trial and concluding it within six months. The matter now is transferred to Hon'ble CBI Court, which according to law, is the correct legal position."

The report further stated that Sooraj Pancholi's lawyers are now confident that the case will be conducted at a steady pace and will be concluded soon. The lawyer also went on to add that the prosecution should conduct a day-to-day trial and try to prove the Hero actor guilty if they believe that their allegations are true. The lawyer went on to add that they would add an application to expedite the proceedings of the trial on a day-to-day basis before the CBI Court.

In an earlier interview with Spotboye, Sooraj Pancholi had revealed that he is over the controversy surrounding Jiah Khan's demise now. The actor had said, "I am over that now. In fact, I laugh at those making a desperate effort to keep that controversy alive. I have far better things happening in my life."

On the work front, Sooraj Pancholi was last seen in the film Time To Dance alongside debutante Isabelle Kaif. The movie was released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. It was helmed by Stanley D'Costa.