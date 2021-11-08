sooryavanshi-actress-niharica-raizada-says-akshay-kumar-likes-to-pull-people-s-leg

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi co-star Niharica Raizada who played the role of an anti-terrorist female squad officer in the film, spoke to a leading daily and said that she's elated to be noticed in the film, because of her good work. She also shared her experience about working with Akshay and called the superstar a 'firebrand'.

"Akshay Kumar has a lot of fun on his sets and he is a very happy go lucky man. On the sets people should be in line, but Akshay Kumar is always out of line, he is a firebrand. He is mastikhor and I've shared a lot of screen space with him. He greets everybody on the sets and would crack jokes. He likes to pull people's leg and it is always fun with him," said Niharica while speaking to Times Of India.

In the same interview, Niharica also mentioned that it was a surreal experience for her to share screen with Akshay, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in the film.

"All three of them are fitness savvy, like Akshay Kumar is known to be a teetotaler, Ranveer Singh has a totally different kind of body type and Ajay Devgn is an old school person. So when you have these three role models in front of you, the sets were pretty charged with energy," said Niharica.

She further added that the atmosphere was pretty exciting and exhilarating during the shoot of Sooryavanshi, and she feels lucky to be a part of the brotherhood, which Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay shared on the sets.

When asked what she learnt from her director Rohit Shetty, she said that she learnt to mind her own business from him, so that she could focus completely on her work.

"You have to be brief, to the point and he doesn't spend time gossiping. You have to be focused on the sets. You have to know that you are hired for a certain job and you have to do it well," concluded Niharica.