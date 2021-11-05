Sooryavanshi Box Office: Advance Booking Estimates Opening Collection Of Over Rs 2 Crore

Bollywood release Sooryavanshi is finally hitting the big screen across India. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer is a solo Bollywood release but is excepted to see some completion from Hollywood release Eternals. The Marvel film is just an anticipated release as the Rohit Shetty directorial which was set to release in March 2020.

According to a report on BoxofficeIndia.com, the early estimates of both films has been a neck to neck advance booking for the weekend. The collection is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore nett. The report also claimed that the ticket sales for Rohit Shetty's cop-drama has surpassed the Marvel film, however, the Eternals has a higher ticket rate and has made up on the number game.

Sooryavanshi is expecting a wider release across the country, but Eternals will have a limited screening with fewer multiplex chains. Reportedly the makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer have been negotiating release details with national theatre chains until the last minute and have bagged over 4000 screens.

Meanwhile, the film has been released during a long weekend, and the festive season is bound to give a boost to the box office collection. Some of Akshay's previous releases have bagged 100 crores in their theatrical career, including Farhad Samji's 2019 comedy film Housefull 4 which grossed Rs 206 crore. The film was also a Diwali release and had seen mixed reviews from the critics.

Meanwhile, Good Newzz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, in December 2019 has earned Rs 201.14 crore at the box office. Sooryavanshi has a new fan following and cameos by fellow cop universe actors Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. While it may not land in the list of Akshay Kumar's top 10 grosses, the film could still earn a satisfactory collection on opening night.