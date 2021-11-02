Sooryavanshi: Early Reviews For The Akshay Kumar Starrer Are In, Critic Hails It As 'Sure Shot Blockbuster'

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sooryavanshi is touted to be one of the most awaited movies of the year. The movie is inevitably one of the biggest releases ever since the theatres have reopened. It is helmed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role with a brief cameo by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Now the early reviews for the film have already started pouring in, much to the happiness of the fans.

Film critic Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter handle to share his review for Sooryavanshi. He stated, "Saw #Sooryavanshi at UAE Censor! Right Time & Film to Open Cinemas with this film! A Perfect Diwali & Family Entertainer! Classes & Masses will Love this Saga. SURE SHOT BLOCKBUSTER." He furthermore gave four stars to the movie. Take a look at the same.

Saw #Sooryavanshi at UAE Censor ! Right Time & Film to Open Cinemas with this film ! A Perfect Diwali & Family Entertainer ! Classes & Masses will Love this Saga. SURE SHOT BLOCKBUSTER ! ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/T4mtTc7slT — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 2, 2021

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Sooryavanshi is expected to rake in big numbers on its first day of release as many states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have announced 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls. If reports are to be believed, the Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to mint around Rs 15-20 crore on its opening day. It is being said that this Rohit Shetty directorial will be getting the widest post-pandemic release on over 3200 screens in India. A recent news report in Pinkvilla stated that while Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom was released on around 1600 screens in India, the screens have been doubled for Sooryavanshi.

It was earlier reported that by the portal that the makers are also having huge expectations from the film in the overseas market. Another report by the same entertainment portal mentioned that the movie Sooryavanshi will be released on over 1000 prints in the overseas market. The wide release is a result of the extreme demand in the exhibition belt in major markets like the USA, Canada and UAE. A Sacnik report further stated that the advance booking of the first-day show of Sooryavanshi in India is around 68L. This statistical number was till 5:40 am on November 2. The movie also marks Rohit Shetty's first collaboration with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.