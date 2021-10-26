Sooryavanshi Song Mere Yaaraa Teaser: Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif's Dreamy Chemistry Is A Visual Delight

The makers of Sooryavanshi have released the second soundtrack from the movie which is a romantic song titled 'Mere Yaaraa.' The song is picturized on Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif who can be seen romancing on a beach set-up. However, it is their magical chemistry that steals the show and will make their fans super nostalgic. The track has been crooned by Arijit Singh and his vocals promise to make the song even more dreamy and melodious.

Talking about the song, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar can be seen sharing some mushy moments by the beachside. At the end of the teaser, Akshay can be seen proposing to Katrina. The song has also been crooned by Neeti Mohan along with Arijit Singh. The music is composed for the same is composed by Akasha and Kaushik-Guddu. The lyrics have been written by Rashmi Virag. Needless to say, this love ballad has all the signs of becoming a chartbuster and striking a chord with music lovers. Take a look at the teaser.

Earlier the makers had released the first song 'Aila Re Aillaa' from Sooryavanshi that was picturized on Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao. The energetic dance number had the three characters of Rohit Shetty's cop universe shaking a leg today. The song was a revised version of the original track from the movie Khatta Meetha that was crooned by Daler Mehendi.

In an earlier interview, director Rohit Shetty spoke about the movie with Film Companion stating, "Now, you can't look at other films. You have to create. Otherwise, these kids compare frames and say that it's copied. I have stolen one or two shots from south (Indian) films. It was a challenge in Sooryavanshi. No one can say it's copied from anywhere because we've stopped doing that. Sooryavanshi has completely original action scenes." The movie is all set to release on November 5. It also stars Javed Jaffrey, Jackie Shroff, Vivan Bhatena, Kumud Mishra, Gulshan Grover, Sikandar Kher and Niktin Dheer in pivotal roles. The film is touted to be one of the biggest movies to release on the big screens since the reopening of the theatres.