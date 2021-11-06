Sooryavanshi Song Tip Tip: Katrina Kaif Steps Into Raveena Tandon's Shoes And Dances In Rain To Woo Akshay

The wait is finally over! The much anticipated song 'Tip Tip' from Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's latest release Sooryavanshi has been dropped online and as expected, it has fireworks written all over it; all thanks to Akshay-Katrina's sizzling chemistry. The song is a recreated version of Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon's popular rain song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from Mohra.

For the revamped version, Katrina Kaif ditches Raveena's iconic yellow saree to slip into a silver one and the setting shifts from a dilapidated building to an amusement park. The actress is seen dancing in the rain and is soon joined by her co-star Akshay Kumar. The recreated version by Tanishq Bagchi has retains Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik's vocals from the original.

Amitabh Bachchan Goes Wow Over Akshay Kumar's Chopper Scene From Sooryavanshi But Warns Him Too!

The 'Tip Tip' song choreographed by Farah Khan begins with Katrina dancing in rain and performing some of Raveena's famous steps from the original track in an empty amusement park while Akshay watches her from a distance. Few minutes later, he joins her to shake a leg and eventually, the duo end romancing in a car.

Sooryavanshi Day 1 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film Starts Box Office Run With A Bang

Watch the song.

Meanwhile, netizens gave a thumbs up to Katrina's version and praised her in the comments section of the song on YouTube. A user wrote, "Re-creating this song is itself a challenge....and I think no one could have done it better than Katrina ♥️ The duo have nailed it once again ✨." Another YouTuber commented, "Kat's dance is like eye-catching, softness, feelness, unique, charismatic, energetic and hottness.A energy booster for 90s kids." Some were happy that the makers had retained Udit and Alka's voice from the original track. "Udit alka uff can't get over from their voice❤️ Katrina is just fire💥💣," read a comment. Another user wrote, "It's amazing they kept originality 😭to the song and Katrina did justice to this iconic number💫🌌🥰."

Speaking about Sooryavanshi, the Rohit Shetty directorial hit the theatres worldwide on November 5, 2021.