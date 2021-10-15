Sooryavanshi: The Rohit Shetty Directorial Gets A Diwali Release Date, To Release On November 5

The entertainment industry has rejoiced over the news of the theatres opening across the country and Rohit Shetty and Team Sooryavanshi are all set to welcome you back.

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh welcome you back to cinema halls to enjoy the magic of movies on the big screen. The wait will soon be over as the film has got a Diwali release date and is all set to release on November 5 this year.

The makers have released a new promo that shows the trio Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh walking inside an empty theatre while twinning in black. Ranveer can be seen saying that the theatres have been a witness to every emotion of the audience. Akshay then adds that nobody had thought that like movies, even the audience will get an interval in their life due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then we see Ajay Devgn say that now the good times are here again and now people will be able to enjoy the theatres with their family again. The three urge the audience to enjoy the theatre experience with their family again this Diwali with Sooryavanshi. Take a look at the promo.

Director Rohit Shetty shared the same stating, "NOW IT'S NOT ABOUT MY FILM OR YOUR FILM, ITS ABOUT OUR FILM INDUSTRY, OUR THEATERS AND OUR AUDIENCE. LET'S COME TOGETHER FOR THE MAGIC OF CINEMA. SOORYAVANSHI RELEASING ON 5th NOVEMBER."

The movie also stars Katrina Kaif in a lead role. Apart from this, it stars Jackie Shroff as the main antagonist. While Akshay Kumar will be essaying the lead role in this action flick that is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will have a brief cameo as their popular characters Singham and Simmba respectively. Fans are also waiting with bated breath to witness the stunning chemistry of Akshay and Katrina Kaif once again after a long time on the big screen. It was earlier reported that the movie will be clashing with Marvel's Eternals at the box office.

Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, but was unfortunately delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatre shutdown across the country. The makers had then planned a Diwali 2020 premiere but had to postpone it to April 30 this year. This will be nothing less than a visual treat for the fans who have waited patiently for the movie to release.