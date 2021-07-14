Sorry Akshay Kumar, But Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan Finds Chura Ke Dil Mera With Meezaan Better Than Original

When Hungama 2 much awaited track 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' was released, netizens went crazy about Shilpa Shetty Kundra's chemistry with Meezaan. However, many netizens claimed that the new version of 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' is nowhere close to the original which featured Shilpa and Akshay Kumar. Interestingly, in his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Meezaan revealed that Shilpa's son Viaan Kundra found the new version of the song better than the original. Yes, you read it right!

While speaking to DNA, Meezaan said, "I remember I saw the song at the screening we had in Juhu and I was sitting with my family and Shilpa ji's family was also there and her son Viaan was also present. I could hear Viaan tell 'mom, I love this song way better than the original and you are looking way better than the original'."

Meezaan further added, "And I thought, exactly! If this kid thinks that, then it's true because today's generation is my audience, the viewers who probably haven't even seen the original."

In the same interview, when the Malaal actor was asked if he was apprehensive about the comparisons between him and Akshay Kumar, he said that he had no apprehension, because he knew it was going to happen.

Meezaan went on to add that the comparison didn't matter to him, because the team of Hungama 2 did not copy the song, but tried to recreate it in their own way, with their own tadka.

"I think we've done pretty well. We maintained the soul and essence of the original song but at the same time did it in today's way," concluded Meezaan.

Hungama 2 is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 23, 2021.