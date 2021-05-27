South Actors Nassar And Satyadev Join The Cast Of Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu: Report

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and has some interesting films in the pipeline. One of them is Abhishek Sharma's action adventure Ram Setu. The film has Akshay essaying the role of an archaeologist and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles.

Now if the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, the makers have roped in two South actors for this Akshay Kumar-starrer. As per a report in Pinkvilla, veteran actor Nassar and upcoming Telugu actor Satyadev are the latest addition to the cast of Ram Setu.

The report quoted a source close to the development as saying, "Ram Setu is among the most ambitious films of Akshay Kumar and the team is going all out to ensure an able cast on board the film. The two south names have signed on to play key roles in Ram Setu, and will start shooting with Akshay soon. While the details of their character have been kept under wraps, but it's said to be a well meaty and well sketched role."

While Nassar and Akshay Kumar had earlier shared screen space in Prabhu Deva's Rowdy Rathore, the Khiladi actor will be working with Satyadev for the first time. Apparently, the makers have cast these two South actors as they want to make sure that the story reaches every territory of India.

The source further added, "It's going to be an extensive multi location schedule for Ram Setu, in India and Sri Lanka. After wrapping up the shoot, even the post-production will take time as the story demands use of visual effects. The makers are targeting a Diwali 2022 opening."

Producer Vikram Malhotra had earlier said that Ram Setu is a story formed on facts, science and historical heritage and is anchored in the deep belief of Indians since centuries. On the other hand, Akshay had called the movie "a bridge between generations of past, present and future."

Director Abhishek Sharma had revealed that the idea for this Akshay Kumar-starrer germinated when he came across a newspaper coverage about a court case related to a project to build a shipping canal in the shallow straits between India and Sri Lanka.

The shooting of Ram Setu had already commenced earlier this year before the Maharashtra Government imposed lockdown-like restrictions in the state owing to rising COVID-19 cases.