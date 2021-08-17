South Actress Pallak Lalwani To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Hansal Mehta's Faraaz

Recently, Hansal Mehta had announced a new film titled Faraaz with Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahaan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal in leading roles. Now, we hear that this action thriller will mark the Bollywood debut of South actress Pallak Lalwani.

Speaking about how she bagged the role, Pallak shared, "I have been auditioning for a while with MCC (Mukesh Chhabra Casting). I was actually travelling when I got a call for this project and I had to shoot my audition clip outdoors with my friends who gave me cues and helped me record a self-test. Within a week's time I got a call and was locked in for the part."

Hansal Mehta's Next Film Titled 'Faraaz' Depicts The Holey Artisan Café Attack That Shook Bangladesh In 2016

She also opened up on her experience of working with Hansal Mehta and said, "It was an amazing experience working with Hansal Sir, and I'm grateful to have commenced my journey in this industry with him. I absolutely loved being on sets, it felt like home. Hansal Sir gave us all a bit of freedom to explore our characters in our own unique manner. Before we were on sets, we had gruelling workshops and sessions that went on for months. Working on the project has been an amazing and fruitful learning experience for me and I sincerely hope I'm a part of many other projects with him in the future."

Reportedly, Zahaan-Aditya starrer Faraar is based on the Holey Artisan cafe attack which took place in Bangladesh in July 2016.

Shashi Kapoor's Grandson Zahaan To Make B-Town Debut With Hansal Mehta's Next; Film Also Stars Aditya Rawal

Coming back to Pallak, the actress who primarily works in south-Indian films made her acting debut with the Telugu film Abbayitho Ammayi with Naga Shourya and her Tamil debut with Baba Bhaskar's Kuppathu Raja. Her upcoming films Sinam with Arun Vijay and Partner with Aadhi Pinisetty and Hansika Motwani will be releasing this year.