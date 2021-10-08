sriram-raghavan-reveals-why-harsh-varrdhan-kapoor-got-rejected-for-andhadhun

On October 5, 2021, Sriram Raghavan's masterpiece Andhadhun turned three, and while speaking to an entertainment portal, he revealed why he chose actor Ayushmann Khurrana over Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

He told Bollywood Hungama that he had narrated the story to many top actors, but for some reasons they couldn't connect with the character of the blind pianist.

"Maybe because he is not a hero. In fact there's nothing heroic about him. Then I thought that it's better to look for a newcomer with no baggage. Also I wanted an actor who would devote time and learn the piano...that was a must. I met Harshvardhan but he was busy with Vikramaditya Motwane's film and would get free much later. I was getting impatient and I still had no actor. And then I got a text from Ayushmann. We met. He loved the story...and he was a musician....and willing to train on the piano. I'd been blind, not to have seen him earlier," added Raghavan.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor On Being Anil Kapoor's Son: A Small Minority Of People Will Want To Hate Me

Made on a budget of Rs 32 crore, Andhadhun had minted Rs 456 crore. Apart from Ayushmann, the film also starred Radhika Apte and Tabu in pivotal roles. It was such a brilliant film, wherein each and every actor delivered an outstanding performance.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor On Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Audience Didn't Turn Up And Critics Were Polarized By It

In the same interview, when Sriram was asked if he is keen to make a sequel to Andhadhun, he said, "At present, there are no plans for a sequel to Andhadhun. Kuch cheezen adhuri hi achi lagti hain (some things are better left unfinished)."