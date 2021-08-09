SRK, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor Gather Under A Roof On Sunday Night!

It was a star-studded night for our Bollywood brigade on Sunday (August 8, 2021) as celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and others attended a house party.

Later, the stars took to their respective Instagram handles to share a group picture which spoke volumes about how it was a night to remember!

In the click, Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar are seen standing behind the couch while Karisma is seen sitting on the arm of the couch. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, seated on the couch, are all smiles for the camera.

Karisma Kapoor shared this group click on her Instagram page and write, "Perfect Sunday evening #loveandlaughter." Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories to share this same picture and wrote, "This is Us!" Amrita Arora captioned this starry moment as, "Sunday night with my peeps."

Amrita also shared another photo featuring herself, Kareena, Karisma and Natasha. She captioned the picture 'mine'. Have a look.

Workwise, Karan Johar is seen as the host of the recently-launched reality show Bigg Boss OTT. He is also set to don the director's hat after a long time for Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's espionage thriller Pathan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.