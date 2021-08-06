SRK On Women's Hockey Team's Loss At Tokyo Olympics; 'Heartbreak! But All The Reasons To Hold Our Heads High'

After Indian women's hockey team lost the bronze medal match to Great Britain at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to console the team and lauded them for inspiring everyone in the country.

The Chak De India! actor tweeted, "Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women's Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory."

Have a look at his tweet.

Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 6, 2021

Earlier when the Indian Women's Hockey Team had made its way to the semifinals at the Olympics, King Khan had celebrated their win with a witty tweet which had a Chak De! India connection.

Responding to coach Sjoerd Marijne's tweet, he had penned, "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back....for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan."

Directed by Shimit Amin, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India! revolved around a disgraced former hockey star who begins coaching the Indian women's national hockey team to prove his loyalty to the nation.

Upon its release, the film had opened to rave reviews from the critics and the audience. The film had also bagged the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Later in 2007, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had requested a copy of the film's script for a place in its Margaret Herrick Library.