SS Rajamouli Reveals His Family Shows No Mercy In Ripping Apart His Films; 'They Are Ruthless Critics'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli needs no introduction, as his work speaks for him. After delivering mega blockbuster Baahubali, he is currently gearing up for his next release RRR, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Owing to the massive success that his last directorial achieved, people have higher expectations from him. In his recent conversation with ETimes, when Rajamouli was asked who is his biggest critic, without batting an eyelid, he took his family's name.

He said, "My whole family. They are ruthless critics, absolutely ruthless. They don't show any mercy even though I am their father, their son, their husband, brother (laughs), they show no mercy in ripping apart my films if they don't like anything. They are the harshest and no one even comes close to them. But again, they are my strength. I learn from them as they lead me in the right directions."

In the same interview, when the maverick filmmaker was asked about what he feels about releasing the film amid the ongoing surge in Omicron cases in India, he said that he does not worry about the things, which are not in his hand.

"We are all set to release the film across the world, in thousands of theatres on January 7th as scheduled. I think about the problems that are in my hand, that I can solve. COVID, pandemic, or Omicron or whatever are things that are not in our hands, that are in nature's hand. If nature says stop, we have to stop. If it says pause, we have to pause and if it says play, we have to play. So I won't worry about things which are not in my hand," asserted Rajamouli.