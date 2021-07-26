Po*n Scandal: Stree Actress Flora Saini Clarifies That She Has Never Interacted With Raj Kundra

On Saturday (July 24), when a Hindi news channel mentioned Flora Saini's name along with a WhatsApp chat record between Raj Kundra and Umesh Kamat in the ongoing p*rn scandal, that they broadcasted on screen, the Stree actress posted a video and clarified that she had no involvement with Raj and Umesh.

While speaking to Bombay Times, Flora said that she has never interacted with Raj Kundra, and that is why she chose to speak up against the false news being spread against her.

Flora went on to add, "Had I kept quiet, people would have assumed I had something to hide. If two people discuss my name in a chat that doesn't mean I am aware or involved with what was being discussed. I am sure other names were also mentioned, perhaps of actresses who have done bold scenes. But since I am not from a film family, it's considered okay to drag my name without even checking with me. Do these people understand the gravity of dragging a woman's name in a p*rn scandal?"

Flora is indeed right, as this scandal can cost anyone their career and no actress will like being dragged into this ongoing scandal unnecessarily.

She further added, "I have done one web series called Gandii Baat that was risqué or bold per se. People conveniently forget my other work like Stree, Begum Jaan and Laxmii. So dragging me into this controversy has nothing to do with my screen image."

Slamming media for not doing their homework properly before broadcasting the news, Flora said that the case deals with p*rn and by dragging her name into it, one is insinuating that she could be involved in it.

"This is a violation of my rights. Because I am not from a film family, they thought it was fine to drag my name in this. I don't want publicity of this kind," concluded Saini.