Subhash Ghai Catches Up With Tiger Shroff; Says 'Looking Forward To Make A Great Motion Picture Together'

Recently, ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to social media to share a photo collage with Tiger Shroff, director Ahmed Khan and cinematographer Kabir Lall. However, it was the Taal director's caption for the post which left fans wondering what's cooking!

Subhash shared a sneak-peek from his meeting with Tiger and Co, and captioned it as, "What a delightful lunch together in my office today with my Super hero @tigershroff, director @ahmedkhan and my cinematographer @kabirlall sharing experience of cinema past n what the future holds for the big screen n looking forward to make a great motion picture together."

What a Delightful lunch together in my office today with my Super hero @tigershroff, director @ahmedkhan and my cinematographer @kabirlall sharing experience of cinema past n what the future holds for the big screen n looking forward to make a great motion picture together🎥😊 pic.twitter.com/QdtVZR4tht — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) August 10, 2021

This left netizens speculating if a collaboration between Tiger and Subhash is on the cards! A netizen wrote, "We All Fans Waiting This Special Meeting Reason @iTIGERSHROFF @SubhashGhai1." Another one commented, "Ek Aor Bar Writing & Direction Karo Sir Aaj Ki Time Ki Story Action Ki Film Banao Jisme Tiger Sir Ho."

Subhash Ghai also known as the Showman of Bollywood, has helmed many iconic films like Karz, Hero, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal amongst others. Interestingly, Ghai had launched Tiger's father Jackie Shroff with his 1983 film Hero. The duo later collaborated on many successful movies.

It would be interesting to see how Subhash presents Tiger on screen if they team up on screen in future.

Speaking about Tiger Shroff, the young star has an interesting lineup of films like Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganapath. He also recently lent his voice to a song 'Vande Mataram' which celebrates the patriotic spirit of Indians and salutes the defence forces of the country.