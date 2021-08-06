Suchitra Pillai Recalls How She Bagged Dil Chahta Hai Without Auditions; Says 'I Jumped At It'

Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, rewrote the rules of the game and brought a revolution in Hindi cinema with its mint-fresh story-telling. Actress Suchitra Pillai essayed the role of Saif's character Sameer's dominating girlfriend Priya in this coming-of-age romantic film.

Dil Chahta Hai will be clocking 20 years on August 10, 2021. Ahead of this milestone, Suchitra walked down the memory lane in a tete-a-tete with a news agency and said that the film is very special to you.

Speaking about the film completing two decades, the actress told IANS, "It's an absolutely fabulous feeling, because this is a film that is very close to my heart. It's the first one where I played a major role and even 20 years later, you know this is still the film people remember me by. So, it's definitely a wonderful feeling to be reminded year after year about Dil Chahta Hai. I will never complain about it."

The actress said that despite being completely opposite to her on-screen image, she could completely relate with it.

She was quoted as saying,"I am totally opposite in relationships than her. I'm definitely not the kind of girlfriend who guys are scared of. But when I get angry and just start screaming and shouting, then there is absolutely no hope for the other person and I think in this way we both resemble each other."

Suchitra Pillai further recalled how Farhan Akhtar offered her this role without auditions as he was confidence in her for bringing this character to life on screen.

"The role being offered to me is another story altogether, Farhan is a friend and when he had written Dil Chahta, he called me up and said, 'Suchi, tu ek role kar rahi', (you're doing a role) and I was like, 'huh'. He said, 'no, there's a role for you'. And I said, 'wow, audition' and he said, 'no audition, I have decided that you are doing it', which is like such a wonderful thing for any actor. Even a small role, written and directed by Farhan Akhtar can really keep you in people's mind, 20 years down the road. It's just as exciting if I were to be offered another role like this by Farhan a hundred per cent, I jumped at it," the actress told the news agency.

In the same interview, Suchitra also shared her most memorable moment from her shooting days and revealed, "I got to be part of all the fun and games by going to Goa. It was for a single scene jogging on the beach in Goa. And just for that scene, I got to go for a week. And it was just like a party, with everybody there and at the time, my best friend and her boyfriend et cetera, we had such a blast, so it was work and pleasure and fun altogether which happened so that was definitely nice one in memory, one good memory during the shoot for sure."

Suchitra Pillai was last seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film Cold Case. Speaking about Dil Chahta Hai, the film revolves around three inseparable childhood friends Akash, Sameer and Siddharth who are just out of college. Nothing comes between them until they each fall in love.