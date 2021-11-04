sudhir-mishra-finds-his-strongest-producer-in-anubhav-sinha-for-his-career-s-most-ambitious-film

When one thinks of Anubhav Sinha, they naturally expect fireworks of some kind. Now bring Sudhir Mishra to the mix, and it's a creative genius jodi right there. The duo remain unparalleled individually as their peers attempt to match up to the conviction of their individual cinematic voice.

Sinha is popularly referred to as the man who gave Bollywood a spine by making films on untapped into subjects like ingrained patriarchy in Thappad, Islamophobia in Mulk and the caste divide in Article 15. On the other hand, Mishra is known to be unapologetic and unabashed, making movies that trigger a dialogue, the most recent one being Serious Men.

With the duo enjoying the golden phase of their career, they've decided to unite for a crackling new film. At a time when massive projects are being put on hold for logistical reasons, Sinha will be producing Mishra's next - a relationship drama that will be shot on a lavish scale and requires major preparation time. The film will be shot after Sudhir's next movie that Anubhav Sinha is producing, which goes on floor mid next year. Both films will be produced by Sinha's production house Benaras Mediaworks.

A source informs us, "It's important for the world cinema communities to converge at this point. And Sinha along with Mishra is just attempting that. It's the kind of script that needs an international look and feel. They need a global gaze to the story. The pre production will begin post Diwali. The film has been locked over multiple meetings through the week. Polish, Korean, Japanese and Swedish talents are being reached out to by the production house. This will be their second venture together and will go on floors next year. "

Mishra and Sinha have been friends for over two decades but the project is their second collaboration together. This particular project requires exhaustive prep time for locking talents and venues. This is definitely the largest Indo-American project to be in the works post pandemic.

Confirming the same, Sinha says, "As a producer, my hunt is always to find fresh ideas that push the envelope. Sudhir bhai brings to each piece of cinema his distinct voice that makes the film so unique. I am extremely keen to start the project and we soon get into pre production."

Ask him for details and he passes the buck to Mishra. Tight lipped naturally, all he volunteers is, "Sinha is one of the coolest producers Bollywood has. I thought being his friend, I should exploit some of that opportunity I have at my disposal (Laughs) We have a good story at hand. We are able to see that this is a novel idea and if told right, the film will get cinephiles from across the globe discussing it. I can't wait to start the film."