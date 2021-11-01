Suhana Khan Celebrates Halloween With Friends In New York After Aryan Khan Gets Bail

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's latest pictures go viral on social media. The star kid was spotted celebrating Halloween with friends after brother Aryan Khan got bail on October 30, 2021. Suhana has been staying away from social media after Aryan's arrest in the drugs case in Mumbai.

In a recent picture shared on Instagram, she could be seen wearing a baby blue outfit with a tie-up back as she hugged her friend Priyanka. The two are accompanied by their friend Raina. The three can be seen smiling at the camera. Suhana also commented on the post and wrote, "I luv u."

Notably, Suhana who had been away from social media only posted thrice this month, to wish Shah Rukh and Gauri on their 30th wedding anniversary, to celebrate Aryan getting bail and to wish her best friend Ananya Panday a happy birthday.

Celebrating Aryan's bail, she shared an adorable collage of four pictures with father Shah Rukh Khan and brother Aryan. Many celebrities reacted to the cute picture of the trio and commented and dropped heart emoticons on the post. Suhana captioned the post with a smile, 'I love u'.

For the unversed, Aryan was granted bail in the case by the Bombay High Court. Shah Rukh's close friend and former co-star Juhi Chawla signed his bail bond of ₹1 lakh as a surety and said that, "I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody." She added, "Ab bachcha ghar aa jayega (Our child will come home now)."

Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug bust on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and spent 22 days in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.