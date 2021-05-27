Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Raises The Temperature As She Enjoys Pool Party With Her Gals

Recently Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's pictures with her friends have been going viral on social media, much to the happiness of her fans. She had rung in her birthday on May 22, 2021, with her gal pals that were a fun-filled affair. Now it seems that she also enjoyed a delightful pool party with her friends and the pictures from the same have been going viral on social media.

Talking about the same, one of Suhana Khan's fan clubs has shared the pictures from the pool party. Suhana along with her friends can be seen raising the temperatures as they pose from what seems like a jacuzzi. Take a look at the same.

Apart from this, Suhana had also shared a stunning picture of herself from her 21st birthday bash. She could be seen looking like a visual delight in a pastel-coloured body-hugging attire. Many of her fans and friends from the fraternity wished her on the post.

Suhana Khan Shares A Cute Picture With 'Birthday Boy' AbRam

Suhana Khan is currently a film student at New York University. She has expressed her desire to be an actress and there have also been some rumours surrounding her debut in Bollywood even though there has not been an official announcement regarding the same. However, in the year 2019, Suhana had appeared in the short film The Grey Part Of Blue that was directed by Theodore Gimeno. The film was also selected at the 2019 Miami Independent Film Festival. Her performance in the same was much appreciated by the fans.

Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Turns 21; Mom Gauri Khan Showers Her With Love In Her Note!

Suhana has earlier today also shared an endearing video wishing her younger brother AbRam Khan on his birthday today. The video shared by her on her Instagram story had AbRam planting a kiss on her cheeks. Take a look at the video that was also shared by her fan club.

For the unversed, Suhana Khan is also close friends to Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor right since her childhood. Their close bond was also visible on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives that focused on their respective mothers. Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor had earlier revealed to Peeping Moon about their bond and had said, "These girls will prove them wrong, they're too tight. I mean literally, we gave birth to them, and they've been glued to each other. They are such close friends. It would be amazing to see the three of them on screen. I love them, I love the way they are with each other. They have each other's back."