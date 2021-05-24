Suhana Khan Is A Visual Delight In Her Latest Birthday Post

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan sent the internet into a frenzy after she shared a new picture of herself from her birthday celebration. She celebrated her 21st birthday on Saturday (May 22). Apart from that, other pictures and videos from her birthday celebration were also quick to go viral on social media.

Talking about the same, Suhana can be seen posing in one of the pictures wherein she looks drop-dead gorgeous in a body-hugging pastel knotted attire. She captioned the same as "Twenty One" along with a little heart emoji. Take a look at the same.

She was flooded with birthday wishes from celebs like Bhavana Panday, Ananya Panday, Deanne Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Navya Nanda and Zoya Akhtar. Apart from that, one of her fan clubs also shared a picture of Suhana Khan cutting her birthday cake. One can get a closer look at her matching purse and her lovely wavy hairdo. Take a look at the post.

Her fan club also shared a video of Suhana jamming with her girl squad to a quirky song. However, it is her outfit that steals the show in the video. Suhana Khan is looking nothing less than a visual delight in a plunging neckline mid-waist black attire. She has paired up the look with radiant makeup. Take a look at the video.

Talking about her birthday, Suhana's mother Gauri Khan had shared a beautiful birthday wish for her. She shared a pretty picture of Suhana in a polka-dotted attire and she can also be seen carrying a purse to complete the entire look. Gauri captioned the same stating, "Happy birthday. You are loved today, tomorrow and always."

On the other hand, actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, a close childhood friend of Suhana Khan also shared the most adorable birthday wish. Shanaya shared a throwback video of her, Suhana and Ananya Panday as kids. The trio can be seen dancing in the rain together. They can be seen grooving in Kareena Kapoor Khan's song 'Yeh Mera Dil' from the 2006 film Don.

For the unversed, Suhana Khan shared an extremely close bond with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. The trio has been close friends right from their childhood. Their bond was also visible in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives that featured their mothers.