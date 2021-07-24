Suhana Khan Recreates Cindy Crawford's Iconic Look, Shah Rukh Khan Leaves A Rare Comment

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently treated her fans to some new pictures. The star kid indulged in a quick photo shoot with the help of her mom Gauri Khan and recreated Cindy Crawford's iconic look with a white tank top and blue jeans.

Suhana in the picture was also seen with a soda can. Cindy's iconic photoshoot was for a Pepsi commercial, but Suhana can be seen holding a Coca Cola. Commenting on the same she added a caption, "Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford."

The pictures were also shared by Gauri who captioned them as, "Yes !!!! Blue is my favourite colour." Take a look at the post,

While the comments section was filled with heart emojis from fans, Suhana's father Shah Rukh Khan also left a rare comment. He wrote on Suhana's post, "Can I pretend it's you and the cola is incidental.....and still appreciate the picture."

SRK also left an endearing comment on Gauri's post, and wrote, "Whatever colour you take the picture in and Suhana is in it, is our favourite colour." Praising her mother's skills Suhana added, "Best photographer"

More likes and comments came from the film fraternity including Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Shah Rukh's Raees co-star Mahira Khan. "How gorgeous is Suhana! MashAllah xx," she wrote.

While Suhana is yet to announce her acting debut in Bollywood, she had garnered a huge fan following. She is currently pursuing a course in film studies at Tisch School of Arts at the New York University. Suhana has already showcased her acting skills in a short movie with her friends as well as contributed to more stage productions at her school.