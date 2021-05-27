Suhana Khan Shares A Cute Picture With 'Birthday Boy' AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam turns eight today (May 27, 2021). While the social media is flooded with wishes for the little munchkin, his elder sister Suhana Khan was one of the first ones to wish him on his special day.

Suhana took to her Instagram story to share a picture in which AbRam is seen giving a peck on his elder sister's cheek while she is clicking the snap. The star kid captioned the picture as, "Birthday Boy" along with an awestruck emoticon. The adorable picture speaks volume about their love for each other.

In 2019, during an outing in Mumbai, the paparazzi had got a glimpse of Suhana's phone which has AbRam's picture set as wallpaper. The duo along with their elder brother Aryan often take social media by storm with their super cute pictures.

Earlier, in one of his interviews, Shah Rukh had said that his youngest son AbRam is not shy like Aryan and Suhana. In the past, the little one has often been snapped accompanying his father to the film sets and IPL cricket matches.

Speaking about it, King Khan had shared, "AbRam comes out more often with me he is a friendly child and does not get scared of the crowd. He is not shy. Maybe once he grows older and realises that I am an actor, he too may feel awkward like the other two."

The superstar had also revealed that AbRam is quite protective of him and added, "He's a smart, intelligent kid and extremely fun to be with. And with him, I become a kid myself. I try and get him all the toys because somewhere, it's also a way of living my own dreams. Maybe, even I wanted those toys when I was a kid, but we couldn't afford it back then. Now, when I play with AbRam, I live those moments which I wanted to, but possibly couldn't."

Earlier this month, Suhana celebrated her 22nd birthday. On her special day, her mother Gauri Khan had showered her with love in an endearing note.