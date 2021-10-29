Suhana Khan Shares A Beautiful Throwback Picture With Shah Rukh Khan And Aryan Khan After His Bail

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Needless to say, it was a huge sigh of relief for the actor and his family. Not only this but Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan also posted a throwback picture with her brother Aryan and her father from their childhood days. Fans and the family's friends from the industry were quick to shower the post with immense love.

Talking about the beautiful black and white picture, a little Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan can be seen goofing around with Shah Rukh Khan. She captioned the same stating, "I love you". Many celebs like Zoya Akhtar, Shanaya Kapoor, Banita Sandhu, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others showered some love on the post. Take a look at the same.

Filmmaker Karan Johar who is also one of the closest friends of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, also shared a picture with the superstar to express his happiness. On late Thursday evening, the Kal Ho Na Ho director shared a picture with Shah Rukh along with a heart emoticon. Apart from this, Aryan Khan's cousin Alia Chhiba and Arjun also expressed their contentment on his bail by sharing pictures with him on their social media handles.

A close friend of Shah Rukh Khan was quoted by India Today to reveal the scenario of the family after Aryan Khan was granted bail. The friend said, "SRK got calls from everyone from Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar. Gauri was heard crying on the phone to her friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who have been with her daily on the phone giving support. Gauri broke down as soon as the text came in regarding the bail. She was in tears and was seen falling on her knees and praying. Suhana Khan spoke to Aryan's friends in the US and UK and thanked them for their support in the last few weeks."

During Aryan Khan's jail term, many celebrities had sent their solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan and his family. The actor's fans also celebrated the news outside his home. Reportedly, Aryan is likely to walk out of jail today (October 29) evening.