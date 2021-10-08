Suhana Khan Shares Birthday Wish For Mom Gauri Khan With An Adorable Throwback Picture With Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan on October 8, took to her Instagram account to share a special birthday wish for mother Gauri Khan. The star kid shared an adorable monochrome throwback picture of Gauri and SRK in the post.

In the picture, Gauri and Shah Rukh are seen embracing each other as they are candidly clicked possibility during a photoshoot in the 90s. Suhana captioned the lovely picture by writing a simple wish for her mother. She wrote, 'Happy Birthday Ma', followed by a heart emoticon.

Fans and friends like Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba and actor-friend Ananya Panday also took to the comments section sharing birthday wishes as well as heart emojis reacting to the vintage picture. Take a look at the post,

Aryan Khan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By Mumbai Court In Drugs Case

The Khan family is currently in the headlines for the arrest of Suhana's brother Aryan Khan. Earlier this month, Aryan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a drug bust took place on a cruise ship in Mumbai. The court granted Aryan and others 14-day judicial custody. His bail hearing will be held today.

Hrithik Roshan Advises Aryan Khan To 'Keep Calm And Trust The Light Within' Amid Ongoing Drugs Case

After Aryan's arrest, many celebrities from B-town came out in support of the family, including Hrithik Roshan, his's ex-wife Sussanne, Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Pooja Bhatt, KRK and others. Friends like Salman Khan, Alvirah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan were also spotted visiting Mannat to meet Gauri and SRK.