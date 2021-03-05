Suniel Shetty Blasts A Production House For Circulating Fake Film Poster Featuring Him; Files Complaint

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has filed a police complaint against a production company at Versova Police Station in Mumbai for misusing his picture in a fake film poster titled Vineeta. The actor accused the film producers of using his picture without permission and lying about him playing the lead role in the film. Suniel further stated that the company in question has been contacting people and asking for money in his name, and termed the act as 'fraud'.

The incident came into the limelight after one of Suniel's friend came across the poster on social media and informed him. Meanwhile, Siraj Inamdar, Senior Inspector of Versova Police station has said that no FIR has been filed yet.

On the other hand, Suniel in an interview with ETimes, blasted the production house over the fake poster row and said, "I want to send these frauds to freaking jail. My face is being wrongly propagated to lure finance and youth both to make a film which perhaps never exists. These guys call them Balaji Media Films Pvt Ltd and we all know Balaji belongs to whom. Indirectly, they are also wrongly using Ekta Kapoor's name to swindle the gullible."

He further continued, "These guys are nothing but dangerous elements in society. Thanks to a friend of mine, Hanif, I was told (yesterday) that someone has put a post of such film and he wondered if I was doing it. Leave aside doing it, nobody has even approached me for it. And do you think I would do such a film where the intention clearly looks not honourable?"

Further, the actor told the tabloid that the police should take the help of Cyber Crime Cell to get to the bottom of this matter.

"This is the height of audacity. If they were clean, why would they have blocked my team's numbers when we started calling them and why would they have removed the post in question. The police should take the help of Cyber Crime Cell and get to the bottom of this," ETimes quoted Suniel as saying.

The actor further added, "I feel very responsible towards the young who want to enter the industry. It is because of such cheats that we hear youngster getting desperate and ending their lives. I have about 3,25,000 youngsters on FTC (the actor's Made In India talent app which connects talent with producers) and I am very, very careful about them. And of course, till date, I monitor who my daughter Athiya and son Ahan are meeting and signing up with."

