Suniel Shetty Feels Politicians Are Not Doing Enough Amid COVID-19 Second Wave; 'They Made Us Run For Oxygen'

As the country continues remain in the grip of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which has already claimed many lives, actor Suniel Shetty expressed his disappointment over the system's inefficiency to deal with this grave situation while speaking with a leading tabloid.

The Main Hoon Na actor feels that the politicians in the country isn't doing enough, adding that there's no time for blame game.

Suniel was quoted as saying, "Every politician who is coming onto the seat is thinking of the next five years, and how they will make money and not how they should give back to the system. We are the ones who elected them. (Today), they made us run for beds, they made us run for oxygen, and made us run for air. They made us run for everything."

The actor said that soon, the tides will change, and that is when people should be cautious, and make them genuinely run and work for the votes."

"Let's vote good individuals, area wise. Let's vote for a hardworking human being, who is making a difference. He could be across any political party," Suniel was quoted as saying by the daily.

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty Joins The Initiative To Provide Free Oxygen Concentrators

The Mohra star said that it is important to stick together as a family during these times and added, "All of us are going through hell. And it is important to be there for each other, and everybody and anybody, who needs support in any way. All one needs to do is "pick up the phone and ask for help" without any inhibition, shame or embarrassment. I have not heard a single 'no' till now, not because I am privileged, but because people genuinely want to help. And If it doesn't happen, it is because it genuinely could not happen."

He also drawed a comparison between the COVID-19 pandemic situation last year and this year and said, "Last time, it was about hunger, job and salary. This time, it is more about life. Earlier we heard that somebody here died, somebody there died... This time, you are seeing your city being hit, the people you know, and their relatives who are dying," further pointing out that this time, lives are being lost because of lack of oxygen.

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty Talks About Making Mistakes In His Career; Says 'That Experience Will Be Used By My Son'

Recently, Sunil Shetty announced an initiative to provide free oxygen concentrators through social media. However, the actor refused to take the credit for lending a helping hand during these times of crisis and said, "We celebrities get written about all that crap, but I swear, and I'm not telling you for effect. I've not even helped for 0.1 percent of what even a basic worker is doing.