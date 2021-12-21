Suniel Shetty Is Stunned After Watching Ranveer Singh's 83; Says 'Still Shaken And Teary-Eyed'

Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports drama 83 has created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. With just few days remaining for the film to finally hit the big screens, fans can't wait to watch Ranveer slip into Kapil Dev's shoes for this sports drama. Recently, the makers hosted a special screening for B-town celebrities and many of them couldn't stop gushing about the movie.

Suniel Shetty took to his Twitter handle and wrote that he went to watch Ranveer Singh in 83 but couldn't spot him as there was only Kapil Dev on screen. He said that he got gooseflesh while watching the film and it was like reliving '83.

The Dhadkan actor tweeted, "Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn't spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could've walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving '83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions."

In another tweet, he was all praise for director Kabir Khan and producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Wardha Nadiadwala. Shetty wrote, "Sheer belief. That's what it is. The goodness of being @kabirkhankk The faith in his story & the power of his scenes & characters. Blew my socks off. And the backing of #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala in a project that's a personal tale. The tears are real."

Besides Suniel Shetty, Rhea Chakraborty also took to her Instagram stories and wrote, 'WATCHED #83THEFILM YESTERDAY. ABSOLUTELY LOVED THE FILM @KABIRKHANKK SIR YOU HAVE GIVEN US A MASTERPIECE. RANVEER SINGH I HAVE NO WORDS FOR YOU YOU ARE SO GOOD SAOIBSALEEM YOU ROCKSTAR. LOVED YOUR PERFORMANCE HATS OFF TO THE ENTIRE CAST AND CREW. THANK YOU @NADIADWALAGRANDSON @WARDAKHANNADIADWALA @SAJIDNADIADWALA PLEASE GO WATCH THE FILM. BRILLIANT."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 chronicles India's historic win at the 1983 World Cup wherein the Men In Blue defeated West Indies. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 24.