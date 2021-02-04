Suniel Shetty On Getting Trolled For His 'India Against Propaganda' Tweet: I Am A Farmer Myself

Recently, American pop star Rihanna and teenage activist Greta Thunberg drew global attention to the farmers' protests in India with their respective tweets. Their posts received a sharp reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) which issued a statement for foreign individuals commenting on the situation.

Soon, many Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to extend their support to MEA's statement. One amongst them was actor Suniel Shetty. He tweeted, "We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half-truth #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda".

However, Suniel received backlash on social media for his opinion. Later, while speaking with ETimes, the Mohra actor responded to the trolls and said that he is supporting the farmers, government and India.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "I am supporting the farmers. I'm supporting the government and supporting India. My statement was very very clear to all the celebrities from outside of India defaming us, and giving the wrong picture about what's happening in our country."

"I'm a farmer myself, my forefathers were farmers. And we should always respect that. The farmers are our backbone. And that is the most important thing, my statement is very, very clear. That doesn't work. And this is to all the celebrities who are trying to comment on our country without really knowing too much about what's going on," he further told ETimes.

Besides Suniel Shetty, Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and others had also joined the Centre's call to stand united against 'propaganda' against the country's policies.

