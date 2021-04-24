Suniel Shetty On Son Ahan Shetty's Debut Being Delayed Because Of COVID-19: It Has Been A Tough Time For Him

With pandemic hitting the film industry hard, many debutants and debutantes will have to wait a little longer for their films to be released on the silver screen. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is one of them. Had everything been okay, his debut film Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria would have hit the theatres by now, but owing to the constant surge in COVID-19 positive cases in India, the film's release got postponed.

In his recent conversation with a leading daily, Ahan's actor-father Suniel Shetty opened up about how Ahan is dealing with the delayed debut, and said that it's a very tough time for his son, but he is positive because his producer Sajid Nadiadwala is positive.

Speaking about how Ahan is coping up with the situation, the Mohra actor said, "If you are willing to work hard enough, you will bounce back. As a father, I can see that it has been a very, very tough time for Ahan because he has been waiting for over a year for the film to release. But when I talk to him he is positive because his producer is positive."

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty Says More Than Efforts People's Judgement Is Exhausting

He further added, "It's probably a blessing because Sajid Nadiadwala is his producer and he has decided that this film can only release in theatres. He took his time and said it will only come out on September 24, knowing very well that there is a second wave of Covid that we need to tide over. Ahan is very excited about his work from what he has seen but I know, as a youngster, he is anxious."

Suniel also said that it is pretty nasty how the nation is struggling with the second wave of COVID-19, but he considers himself lucky when he sees many lower-middle-class people being destroyed because of the ongoing pandemic.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar And Suniel Shetty Taking A Trip Down Memory Lane As Hera Pheri Turns 21 Will Make One Nostalgic