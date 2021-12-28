Suniel Shetty Pens Birthday Note For Ahan Shetty; 'Forgive Yourself And Learn When You Make Mistakes'

As Ahan Shetty turns a year older today, father Suniel Shetty pens a beautiful birthday note for his son, who recently made his Bollywood debut with Tadap. Suniel who is every bit proud of his son, took to Instagram and wrote, "Happiest birthday wishes to my biggest joy ,greatest pride and most of all my love... you have given me so so so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become but the proudest moment for me is telling others you are MY SON."

He further wrote, "I wish you love ,luck ,adventure as you embark on your exciting new journey... work hard ,work honest ... be forever thankful for what you have... always look for love , kindness, positivity in others .... Always stop to help someone along the way ... forgive yourself and learn when you make mistakes but most of all enjoy the journey ...may all the choices you make only lead you to greater happiness...love , Ahan Shetty's papa 🖤."

Tadap Day 5 Box Office Collection: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Film Has A Steady Hold At Box Office

Reacting to his father's birthday post for him, Ahan wrote, "I love you papa.. thank you so much for everything 🖤."

Tadap Movie Review: Ahan Shetty's Intense Act Tries To Make This Blaring Tale Of Heartbreak Stay Afloat

On December 3, Ahan's debut film Tadap released in theatres and he received shoutout from many B-town celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, etc. Ahan was seen opposite Tara Sutaria in the film, which received mixed response from the critics, as well as audience.